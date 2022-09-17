Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. The ball was an event highlighting the milestones and achievements of the Air Force’s 75-year-history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

