Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

Members of the 341st Missile Wing greet people entering the installation during a Signs of Hope event Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The event was organized as part of Suicide Prevention Month which also included a helping agency awareness walk, suicide prevention awareness color run and Rise and Conquer Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

