Kirk Clark, center, 341st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion coordinator, throws colored powder on Capt. Dominic Smyth, 341st Missile Wing chaplain, while Capt. Raquel Lewis, 341st OMRS public health flight commander, crosses the finish line during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The run was part of the base’s Suicide Prevention Month schedule of events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022
Date Posted: 09.12.2022
by Heather Heiney
Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention