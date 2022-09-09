Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 4 of 10]

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Heather Heiney 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Kirk Clark, center, 341st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion coordinator, throws colored powder on Capt. Dominic Smyth, 341st Missile Wing chaplain, while Capt. Raquel Lewis, 341st OMRS public health flight commander, crosses the finish line during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The run was part of the base’s Suicide Prevention Month schedule of events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7413035
    VIRIN: 220909-F-VZ090-2035
    Resolution: 5629x3745
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

