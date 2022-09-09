Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, center, 341st Missile Wing command chief, and Airmen throughout Malmstrom hold homemade signs during morning traffic Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The annual Signs of Hope event began in 2020 when organizers were trying to find a way to bring encouragement to Airmen during Suicide Prevention Month while still following COVID safety protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

