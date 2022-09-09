Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 6 of 10]

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Heather Heiney 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, center, 341st Missile Wing command chief, and Airmen throughout Malmstrom hold homemade signs during morning traffic Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The annual Signs of Hope event began in 2020 when organizers were trying to find a way to bring encouragement to Airmen during Suicide Prevention Month while still following COVID safety protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7413038
    VIRIN: 220909-F-VZ090-1001
    Resolution: 4922x3275
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention
    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT