Col. Corrie Pecoraro, 341st Force Support Squadron commander, hugs Serena Sargent, 341st Missile Wing violence prevention integrator, after crossing the finish line during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The run was organized to share messages of hope, increase resilience and provide information about available resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7413036 VIRIN: 220909-F-VZ090-2045 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.47 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.