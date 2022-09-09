Col. Corrie Pecoraro, 341st Force Support Squadron commander, hugs Serena Sargent, 341st Missile Wing violence prevention integrator, after crossing the finish line during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The run was organized to share messages of hope, increase resilience and provide information about available resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 17:12
|Photo ID:
|7413036
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-VZ090-2045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT