Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

Members of the 341st Missile Wing cross the finish line during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The DoD suicide prevention campaign spreads the message: “Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach.” It asks leaders across the DoD, service members, military families, and DoD civilians to connect with one another and with resources to prevent suicide. Support is not limited to traditional mental health counseling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

