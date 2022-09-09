Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing vice commander, holds a sign reading, “You Matter” for Airmen entering the installation Sept. 9, 2022 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. This was part of the third annual Signs of Hope event during Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

