A Siberian Husky and his owner cross the finish line during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The run was open to all military, civilians, family members and pets with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7413033 VIRIN: 220909-F-VZ090-2042 Resolution: 2339x1556 Size: 1.33 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.