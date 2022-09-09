Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

A Siberian Husky and his owner cross the finish line during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The run was open to all military, civilians, family members and pets with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)
