Members of the 341st Missile Wing wave at a school bus Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. This was the third annual Signs of Hope event in which Airmen hold posters with positive messages during morning and evening commute times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7413042
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-VZ090-1008
|Resolution:
|4701x3128
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
