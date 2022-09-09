Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Heather Heiney 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and family members hold signs of encouragement as people leave the installation Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The event was organized as part of Suicide Prevention Month which also included a helping agency awareness walk, suicide prevention awareness color run and Rise and Conquer Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

    This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention

