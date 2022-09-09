Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

Airmen and family members hold signs of encouragement as people leave the installation Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The event was organized as part of Suicide Prevention Month which also included a helping agency awareness walk, suicide prevention awareness color run and Rise and Conquer Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 17:13
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
