Members of the 341st Missile Wing cross the finish line while others hold signs of encouragement during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Service members and civilians who feel a greater connection to their leadership and mission are less likely to be at risk for self-harm in times of distress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7413034 VIRIN: 220909-F-VZ090-2024 Resolution: 5601x3727 Size: 5.64 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.