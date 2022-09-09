Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 3 of 10]

    Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Heather Heiney 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 341st Missile Wing cross the finish line while others hold signs of encouragement during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Service members and civilians who feel a greater connection to their leadership and mission are less likely to be at risk for self-harm in times of distress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7413034
    VIRIN: 220909-F-VZ090-2024
    Resolution: 5601x3727
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention

