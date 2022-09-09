Members of the 341st Missile Wing cross the finish line while others hold signs of encouragement during a Suicide Awareness Color Run Sept. 9, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Service members and civilians who feel a greater connection to their leadership and mission are less likely to be at risk for self-harm in times of distress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 17:12
|Photo ID:
|7413034
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-VZ090-2024
|Resolution:
|5601x3727
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spreading hope, connection for suicide prevention [Image 10 of 10], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
