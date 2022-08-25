U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Capt. Andrew Barto, right, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepare to fly in an F-16 Fighting for a familiarization flight during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Jacobson toured Misawa to learn more about how the base supports Airmen who continue to ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:26 Photo ID: 7393747 VIRIN: 220825-F-VB704-1010 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.73 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.