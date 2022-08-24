U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, helps unpack a parachute with Staff Sgt. Vanessa Roper, 35th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment member, during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Wolfe toured facilities as well as recognized Airmen for excellent performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 02:26
|Photo ID:
|7393738
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-MI946-1070
|Resolution:
|6333x4222
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT