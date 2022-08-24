PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, helps unpack a parachute with Staff Sgt. Vanessa Roper, 35th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment member, during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Wolfe toured facilities as well as recognized Airmen for excellent performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP