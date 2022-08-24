U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, talks with Airmen from the 35th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment, during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force posture in the Pacific provides lethal capabilities that deter adversary aggression and enhance regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:26 Photo ID: 7393739 VIRIN: 220824-F-MI946-1132 Resolution: 8133x5422 Size: 5.14 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.