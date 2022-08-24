Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 10]

    PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, talks with Airmen from the 35th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment, during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force posture in the Pacific provides lethal capabilities that deter adversary aggression and enhance regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    TAGS

    Tour
    PACAF
    F-16
    Deputy Commander
    Command Chief
    DV Visit

