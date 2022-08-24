PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

Billboards showing the base campus plan are displayed as U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, takes a tour of the officer's club in construction, during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. Wolfe toured Misawa to learn more about how the base supports Airmen who continue to ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP