    PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 10]

    PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, shakes hands with Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Jacobson toured facilities as well as recognized Airmen for excellent performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
