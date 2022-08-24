PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, shakes hands with Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Jacobson toured facilities as well as recognized Airmen for excellent performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP