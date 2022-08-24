PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to a brief from Staff Sgt. David Corona, left, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force posture in the Pacific provides lethal capabilities that deter adversary aggression and enhance regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP