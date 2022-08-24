U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, poses with leadership from Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and 35th Fighter Wing during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. Jacobson visited Misawa to learn about the base mission and their partnership with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
This work, PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
