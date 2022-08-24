U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, poses with leadership from Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and 35th Fighter Wing during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. Jacobson visited Misawa to learn about the base mission and their partnership with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:26 Photo ID: 7393746 VIRIN: 220824-F-VB704-2199 Resolution: 5605x3742 Size: 2.32 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.