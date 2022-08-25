Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 10]

    PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Capt. Andrew Barto, right, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, taxi an F-16 prior to takeoff on a familiarization flight during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Jacobson toured Misawa to learn more about how the base supports Airmen who ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:26
    Photo ID: 7393745
    VIRIN: 220825-F-VB704-1026
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 874.12 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    PACAF
    F-16
    Deputy Commander
    Command Chief
    DV Visit

