U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, tours the centralized repair facility during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. PACAF Airmen continually adopt concepts and technologies that drive the readiness and resilience of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 02:26
|Photo ID:
|7393744
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-VB704-2151
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT