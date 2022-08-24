PACAF Leadership Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, discusses the base campus plan reconstruction with Samantha Trimble, 35th Force Support Squadron project manager, during a PACAF leadership visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. During the visit, Airmen and leadership across base discussed strategic capabilities, operations tempo and future plans for Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
