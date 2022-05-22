210522-N-MJ302-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 21, 2022) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Dean Moore, from Dallas, fires an M2 Browning machine gun during live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

Date Taken: 05.22.2022
Photo ID: 7226717
Resolution: 5154x2725
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN