210522-N-MJ302-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 21, 2022) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Dean Moore, from Dallas, fires an M2 Browning machine gun during live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:20
|Photo ID:
|7226717
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-MJ302-1061
|Resolution:
|5154x2725
|Size:
|749.15 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Live fire exercise [Image 18 of 18], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT