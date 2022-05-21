Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Replenishment At Sea [Image 10 of 18]

    Nimitz Replenishment At Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210522-N-MJ302-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) USNS Henry J. Kieser (T-AO-187) steams along side the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment at sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

