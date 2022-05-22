220521-N-NX635-3164 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jacueline Wynn, from Scranton Penn. administers an IV to Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Marshania Thomas, from Atlanta, during a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:20
|Photo ID:
|7226718
|VIRIN:
|220521-N-NX635-3164
|Resolution:
|3712x5329
|Size:
|779.34 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailor Treats Patient [Image 18 of 18], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
