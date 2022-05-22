220521-N-NX635-3164 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jacueline Wynn, from Scranton Penn. administers an IV to Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Marshania Thomas, from Atlanta, during a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 04:20 Photo ID: 7226718 VIRIN: 220521-N-NX635-3164 Resolution: 3712x5329 Size: 779.34 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Treats Patient [Image 18 of 18], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.