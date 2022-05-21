220521-N-BI507-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Sailors demonstrate proper technique in lowering a stretcher to the deck during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Carson Croom)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:20
|Photo ID:
|7226702
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-BI507-1040
|Resolution:
|3309x2064
|Size:
|624.62 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stretcher Bearers Lower A Casualty [Image 18 of 18], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
