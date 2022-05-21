Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Serve Diner to Distinguished Visitors [Image 11 of 18]

    Nimitz Sailors Serve Diner to Distinguished Visitors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chase Sealey 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220521-N-WO188-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Reginald Murray, from Chicago, prepares dessert for distinguished visitors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Sealey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Serve Diner to Distinguished Visitors [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Chase Sealey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

