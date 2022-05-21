Nimitz Sailors Serve Diner to Distinguished Visitors

220521-N-WO188-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Reginald Murray, from Chicago, prepares dessert for distinguished visitors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Sealey)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:19
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
