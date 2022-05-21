220521-N-DU622-1042 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, lifts off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 04:20 Photo ID: 7226707 VIRIN: 220521-N-DU622-1042 Resolution: 2856x4284 Size: 796.1 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An MH-60S Lifts Off Of The Flight Deck [Image 18 of 18], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.