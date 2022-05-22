Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Secure Patient [Image 15 of 18]

    Sailors Secure Patient

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220521-N-NX635-3052 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Sailors secure a patient on a stretcher on an aircraft elevator during a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7226716
    VIRIN: 220521-N-NX635-3052
    Resolution: 4892x3427
    Size: 746.07 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Secure Patient [Image 18 of 18], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Nimitz
    Training Exercise
    Mass Casualty Drill

