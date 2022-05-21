210522-N-MJ302-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) USNS Henry J. Kieser (T-AO-187) steams along side the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment at sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:19
|Photo ID:
|7226709
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-MJ302-1020
|Resolution:
|2938x1702
|Size:
|675.29 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Replenishment At Sea [Image 18 of 18], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
