Nimitz Replenishment At Sea

210522-N-MJ302-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) USNS Henry J. Kieser (T-AO-187) steams along side the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment at sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

