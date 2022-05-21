220521-N-DU622-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Sailors fire an MK 38 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 04:20 Photo ID: 7226706 VIRIN: 220521-N-DU622-1001 Resolution: 2847x1549 Size: 593.23 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Fire An MK 38 [Image 18 of 18], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.