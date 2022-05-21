USS Nimitz Replenishment at Sea

220521-N-YS933-1042 (May, 21 2022) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams along side USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187) to transfer stores during a Replenishment at Sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

Date Taken: 05.21.2022
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN