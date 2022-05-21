220521-N-YS933-1042 (May, 21 2022) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams along side USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187) to transfer stores during a Replenishment at Sea. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:19
|Photo ID:
|7226713
|VIRIN:
|220521-N-YS933-1042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|738.32 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Nimitz Replenishment at Sea [Image 18 of 18], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT