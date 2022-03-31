220331-N-WU964-1047 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 31, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Antonio Polk from Moss Point, Mississippi refills a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) bottle in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan Sailors refill SCBA bottles regularly to prepare for drills or shipboard casualties. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7122094 VIRIN: 220331-N-WU964-1047 Resolution: 3058x4582 Size: 993.44 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) SCBA Bottle Refill [Image 18 of 18], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.