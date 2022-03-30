USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain

220330-N-SI601-1219 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Craig Godineaux, from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, a Sailor assigned U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), hammers a lead plug to secure a pin to a detachable link on the ship’s starboard anchor. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

