    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Catapult Maintenance [Image 6 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Catapult Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220329-N-SI601-2015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 29, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Michael Maile, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, replaces the safety wire on a catapult shuttle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Safety wire must be replaced periodically on the catapult shuttles in order to maintain the integrity of the catapult. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7122083
    VIRIN: 220329-N-SI601-2015
    Resolution: 3553x1996
    Size: 817 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Catapult Maintenance [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

