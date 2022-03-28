220328-N-SI601-1016 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 28, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Braden Mauch, from Arlington, Washington, performs maintenance on a magazine sprinkler system in the forward mess deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors perform maintenance on these sprinklers as they are a counter measure for fires in the magazines and prevent sympathetic detonation of ordnance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7122078 VIRIN: 220328-N-SI601-1016 Resolution: 3719x2475 Size: 911.37 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform Preservation Maintenance [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.