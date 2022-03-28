Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform Preservation Maintenance [Image 1 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform Preservation Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220328-N-SI601-1016 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 28, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Braden Mauch, from Arlington, Washington, performs maintenance on a magazine sprinkler system in the forward mess deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors perform maintenance on these sprinklers as they are a counter measure for fires in the magazines and prevent sympathetic detonation of ordnance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7122078
    VIRIN: 220328-N-SI601-1016
    Resolution: 3719x2475
    Size: 911.37 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform Preservation Maintenance [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform Preservation Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) V-3 Supply
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) V-3 Supply
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Catapult Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Catapult Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Catapult Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) SCBA Bottle Refill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) SCBA Bottle Refill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) SCBA Bottle Refill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT