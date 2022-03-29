USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Catapult Maintenance

220329-N-SI601-2002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 29, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Michael Maile, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, replaces the safety wire on a catapult shuttle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Safety wire must be replaced periodically on the catapult shuttles in order to maintain the integrity of the catapult. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7122081 VIRIN: 220329-N-SI601-2002 Resolution: 3544x2359