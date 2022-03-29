220329-N-SI601-1042 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 29, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Apprentice Angelino Olympio, from Killeen, Texas, gives supplies to a Sailor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). V-3 supply handles all orders that come in for V-3 division to be mission ready. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
