220330-N-SI601-1064 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2022) Sailors assigned U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepare to re-attach the starboard anchor chain following the completion of preventive maintenance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
