    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) SCBA Bottle Refill [Image 15 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) SCBA Bottle Refill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220331-N-WU964-1042 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 31, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Sebastian Dunn from Little Rock, Arkansas refills a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) bottle in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan Sailors refill SCBA bottles regularly to prepare for drills or shipboard casualties. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7122092
    VIRIN: 220331-N-WU964-1042
    Resolution: 5102x3405
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) SCBA Bottle Refill [Image 18 of 18], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Damage Control
    SCBA
    Firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

