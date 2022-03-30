USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Recovers Starboard Anchor Chain

220330-N-SI601-1156 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2022) Lt. j.g. Gary Gale, left, from Staten Island, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Craig Godineaux, from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, prepare the starboard anchor chain for reattachment to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

