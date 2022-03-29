220329-N-SI601-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 29, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Apprentice Angelino Olympio, from Killeen, Texas, assists a customer over the phone in V-3 supply aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). V-3 supply handles all orders that come in for V-3 division to be mission ready. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7122079 VIRIN: 220329-N-SI601-1025 Resolution: 4006x2666 Size: 828.63 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) V-3 Supply [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.