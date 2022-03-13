Osprey On USS Nimitz

220312-N-ZQ263-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) Three CMV-22B Osprey's, from the "Sunhawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50, rest after landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 05:02 Photo ID: 7090280 VIRIN: 220312-N-ZQ263-1035 Resolution: 5380x2696 Size: 2.6 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN