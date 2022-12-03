CMV-22B Osprey Takes Off From The USS Nimitz

220312-N-MH015-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) A CVM-22B Osprey, from the "Sunhawks" of fleet logistics multi-mission squadron (VRM) 50, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN