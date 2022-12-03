Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Shoots A Photo Exercise [Image 4 of 16]

    USS Nimitz Shoots A Photo Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220312-N-KU796-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams forward in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 05:01
    Photo ID: 7090267
    VIRIN: 220312-N-KU796-1039
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Shoots A Photo Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerial
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

