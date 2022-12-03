220312-N-KU796-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) A Naval Aircrewman assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, rides in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 05:01
|Photo ID:
|7090269
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-KU796-1040
|Resolution:
|2925x1950
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Nimitz Shoots A Photo Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
