220312-N-NH257-1071 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams forward in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 05:02
|Photo ID:
|7090277
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-NH257-1071
|Resolution:
|3974x3029
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Nimitz [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT