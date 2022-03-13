Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osprey Lands On Flight Deck [Image 12 of 16]

    Osprey Lands On Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Lorenzo FekietaMartinez 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220312-N-YS933-1097 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) A CMV-22B Osprey, from the "Sunhawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50, rests after landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7090276
    VIRIN: 220312-N-YS933-1097
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osprey Lands On Flight Deck [Image 16 of 16], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    CVN 68
    Flight Deck
    Night Ops
    Sunhawks

