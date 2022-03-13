220312-N-MJ302-1247 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) An MH-60S, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, flies over the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 05:04
|Photo ID:
|7090264
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-MJ302-1270
|Resolution:
|6186x3683
|Size:
|657.5 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MH-60S Sea Hawk Flies By [Image 16 of 16], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
