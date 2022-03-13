220312-N-ZQ263-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) Three CMV-22B Osprey's, from the "Sunhawks" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50, rest after landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 05:02
|Photo ID:
|7090279
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-ZQ263-1014
|Resolution:
|5510x2587
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Osprey On USS Nimitz [Image 16 of 16], by SA Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT