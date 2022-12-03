220312-N-MH015-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) A CVM-22B Osprey, from the "Sunhawks" of fleet logistics multi-mission squadron (VRM) 50, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 05:04 Photo ID: 7090265 VIRIN: 220312-N-MH015-1049 Resolution: 2621x1747 Size: 854.5 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMV-22B Osprey Lands On The USS Nimitz [Image 16 of 16], by SN Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.